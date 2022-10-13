Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.79–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $347.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.83 million. Braze also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.23–$0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRZE. Barclays lowered their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of BRZE traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,773. Braze has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -17.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 793,347 shares of company stock worth $27,583,572 and have sold 119,956 shares worth $5,097,156. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

