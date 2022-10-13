Braintrust (BTRST) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $165.64 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00010777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $165.64 million and $1.94 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust (BTRST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Braintrust has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 122,191,029 in circulation. The last known price of Braintrust is 2.06182956 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,742,447.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.braintrust.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

