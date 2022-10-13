BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to GBX 530

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BP. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 798,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,726,208. BP has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BP will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BP by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after acquiring an additional 351,830 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of BP by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 937,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of BP by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

