Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Booking by 5.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 21.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,675.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,620.84 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,878.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,995.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,514.17.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

