Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 1.1% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Booking by 129.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Booking by 66.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 11.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,514.17.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock traded down $19.61 on Thursday, reaching $1,656.01. 2,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,166. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,620.84 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,878.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,995.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

