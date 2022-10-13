boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.23

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 37 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

