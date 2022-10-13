BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, an increase of 126.5% from the September 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.08. 763,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.35.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
