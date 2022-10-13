BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, an increase of 126.5% from the September 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.08. 763,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 449,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 220,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

