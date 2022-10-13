BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIFGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AOCIF. CIBC upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

AOCIF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

