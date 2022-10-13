BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 877.3% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlueRiver Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLUA remained flat at $9.93 during midday trading on Thursday. 130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,701. BlueRiver Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueRiver Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 236,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 243,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

