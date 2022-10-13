BlueArk Hits One Day Volume of $4,682.00 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. BlueArk has a total market cap of $56.56 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,341.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.80 or 0.00565990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00264737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00049708 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00059682 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00181424 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $33,695.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

