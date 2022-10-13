BlueArk (BRK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.20 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $59.20 million and approximately $11,134.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,388.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.89 or 0.00561647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00260352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00050341 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00059286 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001698 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00181424 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $33,695.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

