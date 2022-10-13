Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.70.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 121,291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,619,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,539,000 after buying an additional 59,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 625,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

