Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Down 6.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $58.00. The company traded as low as $51.91 and last traded at $52.31. 257,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,299,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.14.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.24.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $2,192,670.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,503,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $2,192,670.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,503,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,330 shares of company stock valued at $25,277,192 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Block by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

