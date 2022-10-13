Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $831,839,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,166,167 shares of company stock valued at $86,885,039. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.5 %

BX opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.31.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.