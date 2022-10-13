BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 79,395.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 670,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $515.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $526.94 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $650.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $650.47.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $776.46.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

