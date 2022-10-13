BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $265.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.40.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 42.86%. The company had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 41.1% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.19% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
