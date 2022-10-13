BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $265.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 42.86%. The company had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 41.1% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Stories

