BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 221,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,422,129 shares.The stock last traded at $4.13 and had previously closed at $4.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.