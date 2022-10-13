BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for about 1.0% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 70,870 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $72.93. 54,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,913. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.