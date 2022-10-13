BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,399. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $620.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

