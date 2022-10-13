Bitcoin Latinum Price Reaches $2.88 on Major Exchanges (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and $107,266.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00014837 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,269.14 or 0.27137745 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010599 BTC.

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoin Latinum has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Bitcoin Latinum is 2.92305651 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $114,904.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitcoinlatinum.com/.”

