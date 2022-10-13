Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Stock Price Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bioventus traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 8,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 142,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVS. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,675,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $30,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 149.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,943,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after buying an additional 154,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.01 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

