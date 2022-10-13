BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BIOYF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. BioSyent has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.