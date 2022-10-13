BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BioSyent Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BIOYF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. BioSyent has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $7.93.
BioSyent Company Profile
