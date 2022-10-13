Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.51

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and traded as high as $3.99. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 52,714 shares traded.

Biomerica Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of -0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomerica

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biomerica by 6.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 67,268 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

