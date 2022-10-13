Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $138.41

Shares of Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.41 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 45.50 ($0.55). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.57), with a volume of 2,545 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 172.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 million and a P/E ratio of 24.81.

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

