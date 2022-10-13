BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMRN. TheStreet cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.79.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,645. Insiders own 1.75% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after buying an additional 882,446 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,582,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

