Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 4,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,201,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHVN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Stock Down 5.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The firm had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 24.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 36.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter worth about $2,371,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter worth about $249,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.