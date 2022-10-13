Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.38.
Biogen Trading Down 0.2 %
BIIB opened at $253.67 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $287.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.32.
Institutional Trading of Biogen
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,125,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,111,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 164.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 48.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,293,000 after purchasing an additional 501,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
