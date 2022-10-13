Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

