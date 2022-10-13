BinaryX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.13 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded up 0% against the dollar. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for approximately $155.73 or 0.00802529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $315.02 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,294.44 or 0.27303548 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010664 BTC.

BinaryX Token Profile

BinaryX’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX (BNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BinaryX has a current supply of 2,485,629.41653268 with 2,022,897.56980632 in circulation. The last known price of BinaryX is 155.50320051 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $5,661,607.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binaryx.pro?cmc.”

