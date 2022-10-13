Binance USD Hits One Day Volume of $5.09 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $21.62 billion and approximately $5.09 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 21,628,100,611 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Binance USD has a current supply of 21,628,100,610.95. The last known price of Binance USD is 0.99974569 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5256 active market(s) with $5,911,849,840.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/busd.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

