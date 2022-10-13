BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the September 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIMI International Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIMI International Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of BIMI International Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BIMI International Medical alerts:

BIMI International Medical Price Performance

Shares of BIMI stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. BIMI International Medical has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

About BIMI International Medical

BIMI International Medical ( NASDAQ:BIMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIMI International Medical had a negative net margin of 149.44% and a negative return on equity of 206.90%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.