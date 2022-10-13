Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.54. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.86%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 25.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 170,545 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $215,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 171.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 93.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 24,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

See Also

