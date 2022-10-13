Biconomy Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. Biconomy has a total market cap of $76.60 million and $3.14 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Biconomy has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Biconomy

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,707,962 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy (BICO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Biconomy has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 209,707,962.47227782 in circulation. The last known price of Biconomy is 0.37667018 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $2,997,880.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://biconomy.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

