BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,238.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,263.75 ($27.35).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,223 ($26.86) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,292.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,445.93. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,846.60 ($22.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The firm has a market cap of £112.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 624.44.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 6.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.45%.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.