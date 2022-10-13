Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYND. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $904.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $109.95.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $33,007.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $55,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 292.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,983,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

