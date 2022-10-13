Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 273,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,392,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beyond Commerce Stock Performance

Beyond Commerce stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 32,087,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,706,408. Beyond Commerce has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc in February 2009.

