BetterWealth LLC Takes $4.94 Million Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 2.4% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFIP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.89. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,641. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.