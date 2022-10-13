BetterWealth LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

BetterWealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 428,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 5.0% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,950,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $803,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $755,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,327,000.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 4,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,165. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.55. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.68.
