BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV) Stock Price Down 1.4%

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.06 and last traded at C$10.15. 192,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 496,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.29.

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.63.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.