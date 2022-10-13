Berry Global Group (BERY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) in the last few weeks:

10/13/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $77.00 to $72.00.

10/12/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Berry Global Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/11/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Berry Global Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 3.2 %

BERY stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,564. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Get Berry Global Group Inc alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,120,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,798,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.