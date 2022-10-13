Beldex (BDX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $143.19 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $143.19 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.39 or 0.06641652 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00031752 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00081196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00059774 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00016025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency . Beldex has a current supply of 9,900,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Beldex is 0.04862559 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $916,064.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.beldex.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

