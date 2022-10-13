Beck Bode LLC Purchases 10,432 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Beck Bode LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $9.99 on Thursday, hitting $259.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,229. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.59 and its 200 day moving average is $218.45. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 184.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $314.90.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.88.

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total transaction of $14,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,635.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,700 shares of company stock worth $30,455,976 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

