Beck Bode LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

