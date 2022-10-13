Beck Bode LLC Has $5.73 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Toro accounts for 1.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.07% of Toro worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,499,000 after buying an additional 642,703 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Toro by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,619,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Toro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,859,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,448,000 after buying an additional 135,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,759,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,930,000 after buying an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE TTC traded down $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $92.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,129. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,266.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

