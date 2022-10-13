Beck Bode LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,097 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 294,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.11. The company had a trading volume of 55,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average is $109.82.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.84.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

