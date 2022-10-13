Beck Bode LLC Has $14.53 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the quarter. NiSource comprises about 3.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 429,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $3,108,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 42.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

NiSource stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.28. 78,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,635. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

