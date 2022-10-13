Beck Bode LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 467.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,943. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.71 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.