Beck Bode LLC Buys Shares of 8,293 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $747,950,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $54,184,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Insider Activity at Cigna

Cigna Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $4,792,771 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.06. 16,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,464. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $296.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.01.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

