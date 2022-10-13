Beck Bode LLC Buys 26,069 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,069 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after buying an additional 80,265 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PSX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.28. 13,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,920. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day moving average is $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

