Beck Bode LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 192,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,000. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates makes up 1.6% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Beck Bode LLC owned about 1.28% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 33,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 616,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,829,000 after buying an additional 139,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 269,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Down 0.3 %

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.77. 49,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,742. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55.

